The former Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Ghana Uche Ofodile, has been appointed by Facebook as its Regional Head, Africa for Express Wi-Fi.

Prior to taking over this position Uche Ofodile was the CEO of Tigo DRC.

Her key role at her new position – Express Wi-Fi will be to help expand connectivity to underserved locations around the world through Wi-Fi.

In a post on Facebook announcing her new position, Uche Ofodile who will be based in London, stated that Express Wi-Fi will also work to empower entrepreneurs.

”Not only do we aim to increase the number of internet users; we also help create and empower local entrepreneurs! I am so proud of the work the team has done so far and we will continue to build on this in Africa. I am super excited to be joining the team”.

Uche Ofodile holds a Bachelors degree in Political Science from the Ramapo College of New Jersey and attended the Columbia Business School- Columbia University, and studied Strategic Management under their Executive Education program.

By: Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana