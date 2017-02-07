A State Attorney, Rebecca Ayittey Smith collapsed at the Criminal Court 4 on Monday, after walking for about twenty minutes from her office to the court due to unavailability of a vehicle to transport her.

The Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden’s court was sitting when the incident happened but the sitting was subsequently suspended as a result of the incident.

Miss Smith was expected to be represent the state in a case which involved former NACOB boss, Akrasi Sarpong.

The collapsed Attorney Madam was subsequently taken away in a wheelchair to the clinic in the court premises for further treatment.

–

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana