A State Attorney, Rebecca Ayittey Smith collapsed at the Criminal Court 4 on Monday, after walking for about twenty minutes from her office to the court due to unavailability of a vehicle to transport her.
The Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden’s court was sitting when the incident happened but the sitting was subsequently suspended as a result of the incident.
Miss Smith was expected to be represent the state in a case which involved former NACOB boss, Akrasi Sarpong.
The collapsed Attorney Madam was subsequently taken away in a wheelchair to the clinic in the court premises for further treatment.
By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana