The Saltpond Forum, a non-partisan association in the Mfantseman constituency has officially met the newly elected Member of Parliament, (MP) for the area Ekow Quansah Heyford on some pressing developmental issues in the Saltpond community.

The meeting which brought together the leadership of Saltpond forum also afforded the NPP MP an opportunity to share with the forum his plans for the Mfantseman constituency and its capital.

Prior to the December polls, Salpond forum at a press conference highlighted the monumental challenges that continue to plague Saltpond and further sounded a warning to boycott the election should politicians refused to restore the lost glory of Saltpond.

This yielded a positive result upon which the forum organised an accountability platform for the various parliamentary candidates who were vying to represent the Mfantseman constituency in the 7th parliament to share their perspective vision to the electorates.

The president of Saltpond forum, Prof. Ransford Gyampo in his welcome address congratulated him and outlined some pressing developmental issues that would enhance job creation in the Mfantseman municipality.

These include the commencement of the Saltpond community nursing training school, the proceeds from the Saltpond oil rig and the revamp the defunct Saltpond ceramics factory.

Prof. Gyampo added that the Saltpond forum would keep the MP in check and also make him accountable to his constituents.

For his part, the Mfantseman legislator Ekow Quansah Heyford assured them of his commitment to push every developmental idea from the Saltpond Forum.

The new lawmaker said his government is engaging investors to build more factories that would employ people through palm oil production, pineapple production and watermelon production in the Mfantseman constituency.

This he said would reduce the youth unemployment in the constituency.

–

By: Akwesi Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana