The Inspector General of Police, IGP, has reshuffled senior police officers, transferring COP Kofi Boakye and COP George Dampare to the National Headquarters.

COP Kofi Boakye, who is the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, will now become the new Director of Research and Planning, a position currently held by COP Rose Bio Atinga.

As part of the shake-up, COP Rose Bio Atinga, will now become the Director General, Technical.

The Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College at Winneba, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is headed to Accra to be the new Director General of ICT, a post previously held by the current IGP.

COP Ransford Ninson, who is the Director General, Administration, has now been appointed the Director General, Welfare, whiles COP James Oppong-Boanuh, Director General Services, has been appointed as the Director General Administration.

A lot of changes have also been made at the regional command level. The Director General, Special Duties, DCOP Osabarima Oware Asare Pinkro III has now been appointed as the new Accra Regional Police Commander.

The current commander of the Accra Regional Police Command ACP Timothy Yosa Bonga, has now been moved to head the Inspection Unit.

DCOP David Ampah-Bennin, Director-General/PIPS, has also been appointed the Central Regional Police Commander.

DCOP Isaac Ken Yeboah, the Northern Regional Police Commander, is now the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, whilst DCOP George Tuffuor, Director of the Education and Training Directorate, has been transferred to head the Tema Regional Police Command.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Mensah-Duku, has now been appointed the Western Regional Police Commander.

The IGP has also appointed ACP Nana Asomah Hinneh, who is currently the Deputy Volta Regional Police Command to head the Command in the region.

DCOP Kwame Tachie-Poku, who is currently the Central Regional Police Command, has now been moved to the Brong Ahafo Region to head the command there.

The new Director of PIPS, is DCOP Simon Yaw Afeku, who was the Upper East Regional Commander. The newly appointed Upper East Regional Commander is DCOP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe.

The Director General of the MTTD, ACP Patrick Adusei Sarpong, has now been moved to the Northern Region to head the command in the region. ACP Kwadwo Boapea Otchere, has now been appointed as the new Upper West Regional Commander.

Kofi Boakye promoted to rank of Commissioner of Police

DCOP Nathan Kofi Boakye, whiles serving as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, was in June 2016, promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police by President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Kofi Boakye, a lawyer, is respected in law enforcement circles, and has received many commendations notably from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his work particularly in the Ashanti Region.

Accra Police Commander Dampare transferred to Winneba

COP George Akuffo Dampare in May 2016, was also transferred to head the Police Command and Staff College at Winneba in the Central Region, while he was serving as the Accra Police Commander.

New IGP makes first shake-up; COP Agblor moved

The new acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, on January 27, made his first changes at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service, a unit he once headed.

The Director-General of the CID, COP Prosper Agblor, was moved to head the Special Duties Department as the Director General, and his Deputy, ACP Dennis Ako-Dem,also moved to the Special Duties Department.

DCOP Bright Oduro, who was the Director General;Welfare, was appointed Director General of the CID.

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, who previously headed the police command and staff college, and moved to the ministries divisional police command, and finally at PIPS within a space of seven months, was appointed second in command at the CID.

–

By: Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana