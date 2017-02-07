Black Stars head coach Avram Grant has refused to state whether or not he will be leaving or staying with the team after the 2017 African Nations Cup tournament.

The Israeli’s contract is set to expire at the end of the month and many observers believe that he will not be retained after failing to meet his target of winning the AFCON crown this year.

After Ghana’s loss to Burkina Faso in the 3rd place playoff on Saturday, the former Chelsea and West Ham boss refused to give a lot away in relation to his future.

“As you know, my contract will come to an end this month and I will speak to the people in charge in a few days. It has been an amazing two years for me. I took charge of the team after the 2014 World Cup and we made the final and semi-finals of two AFCON tournaments with good performances but I do not want to speak about my future now.”

Some media reports have mentioned Morocco head coach Herve Renard and Uganda head coach Milutin Sredojevic as possible replacements for Grant. Discussions in the Ghanaian media have also seen the name of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah come up for the job.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to say anything on Ghana’s performance at the 2017 AFCON and the naming of a replacement for Avram Grant if he is not retained.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana