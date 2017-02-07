The Half-Assini Magistrate Court in the Western Region, has fined four motor riders in Half-Assini a total sum of GHs1,600.00 for various traffic offences.

The four, George Kwame, Emmanuel Assabieh, Lord Apetsi Kwasi and Evans Quaicoo, pleaded guilty to failing to renew road worthy certificates, failing to wear protective helmet, using uninsured motorbikes, using unregistered motorbikes, and using motorbikes without a license.

They would go to prison for three months in default of the fine.

The Court presided over by Mr. Abdul Majid Illiasu, also issued a Bench Warrant against six others who failed to appear before the Court.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Richard Amoah, said at about 0900 hours on Wednesday January 25 this year, the Half-Assini Police embarked on an operation to clamp down on Motorbikes which had invaded the area in recent times.

He said the operation resulted in the arrest of the accused persons.

–

Source: GNA