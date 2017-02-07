Ghana’s leading English-speaking Radio Station, Citi FM, has been named the country’s most influential media organization on social media.

This is the second time the station is leading the ranking after doing so in 2016.

The station gained over 640,000 followers across its various social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter

Other media houses named as part of the top 10 list include, Joy FM, Starr FM, Peace FM and Adom FM.

Citi FM wins best social media presence award again

In May 2016, Citi FM for the second time emerged as the media house in Ghana with the best social media presence at Blogging Ghana’s fourth Ghana Blogging and Social Media awards. The station picked up two honors at the event held on the night of Friday, May 20.

The Accra-based station was adjudged the organization with best Twitter account, as well as the media house with the best social media presence.

The ranking, developed by Avance Media, CliqAfrica and DAF GH was based on a GSMR Score analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions in the year under review – that is 2016.

The feat comes after the station emerged Ghana’s topmost English Radio station in GeoPoll’s survey of radio stations’ performance nationwide for the year 2016.

In August 2016 as well, Citi FM emerged Ghana’s topmost English Radio station in GeoPoll’s second quarter survey of radio stations’ performance nationwide.

The station, which celebrated its 12th anniversary on November 5, 2016, has become the preferred choice for many discerning radio listeners, as it remains committed to its mission of building the most influential media brand, through innovative and quality radio programming on air and quality content online.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

