The Tourism, Arts and Culture minister nominee, Catherine Afeku, has endorsed Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan.

The Minister Nominee endorsed the initiative while responding to a question on measures her Ministry will take to revive domestic tourism, during her vetting on Monday at Parliament House.

Catherine Afeku said though Citi FM initiated the programme as a means of promoting domestic tourism, her Ministry will also introduce other programmes to support the initiative.

“To give credit to Citi FM ….they do the Heritage Caravan annually and I have seen the advertising; but yes, once given the nod the Ministry intends to aggressively promote domestic tourism and it will be one of the initiatives.”

About Heritage Caravan

Heritage Caravan is a tour that grants participants the opportunity to discover and experience Ghana, the people, places and culture in its entirety.

Last year, the participants visited some very interesting sites, including Nzulezu, Buabeng Fiema Monkey Sanctuary and Manhyia.

This year’s edition will be from March 5 to 12. Participants will be touring seven regions in that week.

It is very special this year because the Ghana is celebrating 60 years of independence and this will be a perfect opportunity to learn more about the country.

Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan is sponsored byfrom Top Oil, Colgate and HFC Susu Plus.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

