The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has revealed that government may launch a full scale audit into the building of the new Vice Presidential residence at $14 million dollars.

Nana Akomea, who recently released documents to support Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s earlier claims about the cost of the building told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show that the he could not understand why the government committed to paying such an amount for the project.

“I think and I believe that is what the government will do. Is for to do a value for money auditing because this is a sole sourced contract and we all know some of the problems associated with sole sourcing.”

He said, “since 1993 we have had a residence for the Vice President of Ghana in which Arkaah, Attah-Mills, Aliu Mahama and John Mahama stayed and it was even fit for him to stay there as President and so the propriety of committing tax payers’ monies to the tune of $14 million to build another residence for the Vice President of Ghana in the light of some of the deprivations of the Ghanaians people are issues that all of us have to interrogate.”

According to Mr Akomea, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had already paid eight million dollars to the contractor for the execution of the project but the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Akufo-Addo believes the contract terms are outrageous.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, last week expressed shock after finding out that the official residence under construction for the country’s Vice Presidents, would cost the country a total of $13.9 million dollars.

Speaking at the Action Chapel Good Corporate Governance Initiative, Dr. Bawumia said the government would take a closer look at the Public Procurement Act, to cease the resort to sole-source procurement which he believed promoted corruption.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

