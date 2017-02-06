Confusion is deepening within the Ga State following this weekend’s installation of Nii Tackie Obli the II as Ga Mantse.

The king makers of Abola Piam We of the Ga State in Accra over the weekend installed Nii Tackie Obli (the second) as Ga Mantse, bringing to four the number of claimants to the stool since the demise of Ga Mantse Boni Nii Amugi(the second) in 2004.

The Abola Piam kingmakers indicated that Nii Obli was the legitimate chief of the Ga State, thereby nullifying the reign of the late king Tackie Tawiah(the second) known in private life as Dr Joe Blankson, and the current Ga Mantse, Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse(the second).

The two other claimants to the stool are Ayittey Canada, now deceased and Dr Kelvin Tackie Abia.

According to Nii Okai Osiahene (IV), the stool father of the Abola Piam We, their action was precipitated by the fact that they represent the right house to nominate and install a chief for the Ga state after the demise of Nii Amugi, a right which he says was usurped by Nii Teiko Tsuru We people.

This development comes days after dispatched a team of officers to secure the Palace of the Ga Mantse in Accra, following near-fatal clashes there on Tuesday.

It took the Police more than two hours to prevent scores of armed, well-built men from firing shots at each other.

The clashes occurred during an induction ceremony of the Ga Mantse, Nii Adama Latse, as the President of the Ga Traditional Council, following an order from the High Court for the ceremony to take place within seven days.

But an opposing faction stormed the palace to prevent the event from taking place.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

