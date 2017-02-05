The Northern Regional Police Command has called on clients and staff of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), who were allegedly assaulted by a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) to come forward and identify their alleged attackers.

The Pro-NPP group, the Kandahar Boys, raided and locked up offices of the NHIA and the YEA in Tamale, and reports indicate that some persons were injured during the incident.

The police have since unlocked the offices but have made no arrests yet.

In an interview with Citi News, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, condemned the actions of the group, and called on individuals to assist their investigations.

“Some of these actions are actions that are against the law, and some of the methods they are using are also crude. They are attacking and beating some of the workers there as they are alleging,” he said.

“I must say that we will look into the matter and if the persons who allege they have been attacked can identify those persons who came there and did what they did to them, they must agree to assist the police to investigate the matter.”

Kandahar boys deny assault claims

Meanwhile, the Kandahar Boys in an earlier interview with Citi News, insisted that they did not steal from the offices or assault any individual.

“We went to the office and asked the staff to come out for us to lock the gates. So we locked the gates, but we did not steal anything. Everything that was in the office before is still in it, and no one was beaten and nothing was taken from the office,” the Secretary of the group, Idris Abdul said.

He also justified the actions of his group saying they were only following the example of some National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters, who he said engaged in similar actions after the 2008 elections when their party assumed office.

“We were taught that by the NDC; that if your people are in power and people are not in your favour, you have to sack them because they are in opposition and they will try to do whatever they can do to sabotage your government.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana