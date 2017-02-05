Police in the Northern Region have unlocked the offices of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), in Tamale, after they were locked up on Friday by pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, the Kandahar Boys.

The group on Friday walked out staff and clients of the agencies, and locked up the gates of the offices. Reports say some of the staff were manhandled leaving them with injuries.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, confirmed the incident to Citi News, and denied some reports that some police officers may have been in collusion with the Kandahar Boys.

“The police did not accompany those people who went there to lock up the offices. What happened was that we detailed some officers there following what happened previously. But when the people came there, the numbers were more than the officers that were there. There were about only two officers who were stationed there.”

He indicated that, additional police had been called in when the situation got out of hand, but not before the group managed to lock up the gates of the offices.

“They called for reinforcement so the reinforcement went to the place; but when we got there, they had with their numbers managed to put some padlocks on the offices. We subsequently called some of the workers and had the padlocks removed.”

ASP Tetteh further called on affected persons to lodge official complaints to the police.

“If anybody suffered any form of attack, the best thing for the person to do is make an official complaint to the police,” he stated.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana