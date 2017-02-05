Residents of Adakwah, a village in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region, have called on government to as a matter of urgency assist them with a CHPS compound, a nursery school, a market shelter among other basic things.

The cocoa farming community has been deprived of these basic social amenities for over two decades.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Bright Awuku ,the unit committee chairman for Adakwah electoral area, said successive governments have failed them, and now the community are in critical need of a clinic.

“We need a lot of things here in Adakwah, we don’t have a hospital or any form of clinic here so we go round the village to search for car to transport pregnant women and the sick to Suhum for treatment, and I must say that it is not easy at all because the road from Adakwah to Suhum too is not motorable at all. During the rainy seasons, movement to and fro comes to a halt since the steep part becomes very slippery.”

He further added that, they have similar challenges in the area of education, “we have an uncompleted building where our kids go to school, they sit in the room and are left to the mercies of scorching sun, rain and reptiles, since the building has not been roofed, classes come to an abrupt end whenever it rains”

The traditional leader of Adakwah, Odikro Baffour Ahwere Akrofi, was however full of praise for the Member of Parliament of Suhum Constituency, Hon Fredrick Opare Ansah, who recently honored a campaign promise to provide them with a mechanized borehole to solve their water problem.

He said “we have a lot of needs here from our poor roads, clinic, school, shelter for our market women and even water, until the MP came to construct this borehole for us and we are very grateful to him for keeping to his promise. We go as far into the river densu to fetch water for daily use, and it is very worrisome so we are pleading to the new president to turn his attention to us and come to our aid.”

The Assembly member for the area, Hon. Gilbert Asare Agyei, who poured out his frustration said they face many challenges, and pleaded with the government to come to their aid as they are also citizens of this country.

“Our funeral grounds has been destroyed by storm, we don’t have any clinic or CHPS compound, take a look at the state of our primary classroom, full of dust and potholes, both teachers and school kids are always looking dirty, our nursery school is that uncompleted building over there we want the government to stop politicizing issues and come to our aid because we are also Ghanaians.”

At the time Citi News visited the school, the school authorities had closed, and all efforts to reach the headmistress of the Methodist school proved futile.

However, some primary pupils who were still playing on the school’s premises disclosed that they feel uncomfortable about the current state of their classrooms, a situation that hampers teaching and learning.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana