Former Black Stars midfielder, Kevin Prince Boateng, is hopeful that the Ghana will make some major changes in its football management after the team’s poor performance at the 2017 African Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

He expressed disappointment at the country’s performance in the tournament in spite of its great value, and said he was expectant the country will make “the big changes we all hope for” because the country “deserve better”

Following the Black Stars’ 1-0 loss to their Burkina Faso counterparts in the AFCON 3rd place match on Saturday [February 4, 2017], the UD Las Palmas player who has been on an indefinite suspension from the team since 2015 for insulting former coach, Kwesi Appiah, said, it was “unbelievable how a team,coach,fans and country with such great value can finish an Afcon in that way!. I hope now we will see all those big changes we all hope for!! Because Ghana and all the people of Ghana deserve better.”

Some Ghanaian fans are already calling for the head of the coach, Avram Grant, who has been accused of taking bad decisions on his selection of players and lack of tact.

Others have also blamed the President of the local Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi for the team’s recent difficulty citing poor management on his part.

The Black Stars failed to beat Cameroon in the 2017 tournament to get a chance against 7-time trophy winners Egypt in the final.

They also lost by a lone goal to Burkina Faso to land in 4th position of the 16-team tournament.

The view of Kevin Prince Boateng has also been articulated by some sport pundits who are arguing for a radical change in the leadership of the team as well as the Football Association to break the Black Stars’ 35-year AFCON trophy drought.

The Black Stars will be returning home next week after the tournament and will receive $1.5 million from the continental football body, CAF for placing 4th.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

