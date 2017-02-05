The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, wants government to make public, the names of all members of a task-force mandated to retrieve state assets unlawfully being held by individuals.

Government on Friday indicated that, it had set up the task force with the sole mandate of retrieving assets because some s state assets are yet to be handed over to the government.

Speaking on, Dr. Apaak expressed fears the setting up of a task-force could empower elements loyal to the New Patriotic Party government to harass former government appointees alleged to be keeping state assets.

He thus said publishing the names of the task-force members could help check this problem.

“It only designates institutions. There are no names. If anybody shows up and says they are part of the task-force, How do you know whether they are legitimate or a group of criminals?” If what they are going to do is legitimate and there is nothing to hide, I don’t see why their identities should be hidden.”

The agencies represented on the task force are the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division) the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the office of the President.

NDC to resist unlawful recovery of state assets

Meanwhile, the NDC has said it is willing to ensure the recovery of any national assets; but will not tolerate any attacks on its members.

In a statement, the NDC expressed its disappointment with the new task-force saying it was only a bid to justify the actions of “criminal elements” loyal to President Nana Akufo-Addo considering it had failed to stop members of the NPP, who are already using unlawful means to attack their members in the name of protecting state property.

The NDC warned that the task-force could compromise peace and stability as it noted that government was already not doing enough to curb actions of groups forcibly raiding individuals and state installations for state property.

The establishment of the task force followed the seizing of five cars belonging to the National Organiser of the NDC, Kofi Adams, by men believed to be National Security personnel.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana