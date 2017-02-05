The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce has expressed satisfaction with the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, for pledging to strengthen and boost local businesses in the country.

Alan Kyerematen during his vetting process mentioned the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as one of the organizations he would use to increase Ghana’s trade market and export revenue.

Speaking with Citi Business News, the CEO of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Mark Badu-Aboagye said AGOA is ready to collaborate with the Trade Ministry to ensure that Ghanaian businesses expand beyond the borders.

“He was a minister when AGOA was first implemented and he has seen the need for us as a country to improve on our performance under the AGOA,” said Mr. Aboagye.

He added, “So we are happy about it and as a chamber with what we have been doing up to this time we want to collaborate with the Trade Ministry to be able to make sure that as a country we get the necessary benefits from AGOA, so we are going to sit down with him in the coming weeks and fashion out how we are going to go about this”. Mr Aboagye made these comments on the sidelines of the 7th AGOA Technical Workshop under the theme The U.S. Customs and Regulations for AGOA Eligible Products.

The workshop was aimed at equipping participants with the requisite information to enhance their level of understanding of the U.S. Customs and Regulations as well as proper solutions to address some challenges faced by Custom Officials, exporters and agents.

Meanwhile, business owners who belong to AGOA have lauded the move by the Trade Minister.

CEO of Alfie Designs, Adwoa Asare one of the business owners that are part of AGOA also spoke of the benefits.

“This workshop has been really good and I’m really taking advantage of it I’ll be going with the West African trade hub supported by the US AID to Las Vegas for a trade show to showcase our products and hopefully get brick and mortar outlets to manufacture with us.”

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana