Cameroon have won their fifth African Cup of Nations title after a 2-1 win over Egypt on Sunday.

Mohammed Elneny put Egypt ahead in the first half with a great strike.

However, the Cameroonians showed great character in the second half, finding an equaliser when Nicolas Nkoulou headed home from a cross.

Cameroon sealed the win two minutes from time when Vincent Aboubakar controlled a long pass and fired home.

In a tournament of surprises including the group stage exits of pre-AFCON favourites, Ivory Coast and Algeria, Cameroon’s victory over seven-time winners Egypt, was a fitting end.

Cameroon won it the hard way, beating Senegal on penalties in the quarter-final, edging past Ghana in the semi and coming from behind in the final.

However the Indomitable Lions will be regarded as deserved winners of a fifth title with puts them on their own as the second most successful nation in the tournament’s history, one ahead of Ghana.

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/ citifmonline.com/Ghana