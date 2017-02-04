The 2nd Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Matthew Nyindam, has called the bluff of persons calling for the disqualification of the Minister Nominee for Gender and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, challenging them to go to court if need be.

The Minority on Friday boycotted the approval of the Minister Nominee after raising concerns about her failure to undertake the one-year mandatory national service, because she had traveled out of the country.

They have also condemned the nominee for some comments she made against former President Mahama which they consider offensive.

But speaking to Citi News’ Richard Dela Sky, Hon. Nyindam, MP for Kpandai, said the Majority will not disqualify the Minister Nominee despite the Minority’s concerns.

“As at now, I don’t see us stepping her down. We will definitely approve her. The laws are made to be tested. If someone strongly feels that because she did not do her national service, she is not qualified, the person should go to court and test it,” he said.

Mr. Nyindam further stated that, a report by the Minority capturing their reasons for challenging Otiko’s approval clearly showed that the Minority took their decisions based on their emotions.

According to him, the report that was presented to Parliament on the nominee after the vetting, did not mention the national service argument as one of the reasons for which the nominee should be disapproved.

“If you go to the report, and even if you listen to the Minority Leader, he concluded on the basis of emotions. As for doing National Service, it was not even confirmed in the report [by the Minority]… If it was so important to them as a Minority, they would have stated it that we disagree with Otiko because she did not do National Service. …They were just on Otiko because of some words that she used. Otiko is no stranger in Ghana. She’s been a parliamentary candidate before.”

“For you to become Minister, you have to satisfy certain criteria. She satisfied almost anything. That is why I am saying that they are just trying to be mischievous.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

