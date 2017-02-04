Ghana Gas Company has reaffirmed that the shutdown of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah at the Jubilee Field will not affect power supply.

The FPSO Kwame Nkrumah beginning from Friday, ceased operations.

The halt is to run for fifteen days, to allow for an interconnection between the Tweneboa, Enyera, Ntomme (TEN) fields and the Jubilee Field for gas exportation to the Ghana Gas Company.

The Volta River Authority (VRA), GRIDCO and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) earlier assured that the shutdown will not result in a power crisis as additional power will be generated from the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectric plants.

Corporate Communications Manager at Ghana Gas, Alfred Ogbamey in an interview with Citi Business News, said power supply will be stable during the period.

“It will not affect it. You have also heard the Energy Minister outline a programme that will ensure that that law will not have a negative impact on the country as a whole. A number of measures have also been put in place.” he said.

He further assured the public that there is no cause for alarm since adequate measures have been put in place to avert a power crisis.

“Of course if any of these measures at any time has a challenge, that challenge will reflect on power availability on the national scale and I think that we do not have cause to worry. Those in charge of the system are making sure that everything is under control. So all things been equal, we should not have any cause to worry, ” he stressed

The VRA, GRIDCO and the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) following the development have also assured that plans have been put in place to generate additional power from the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectric plants, to supplement for the 230MW that will be lost from Ameri plant during the exercise.

In addition, the group assured that it will purchase power from Cote d’Ivoire to make up for the supply deficit.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana