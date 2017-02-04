A Deputy Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has joined forces with some angry youth of the party in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Northern Region, to protest over the selection of three persons submitted for nomination as District Chief Executive (DCE).

Mohammed A. Komoah in a petition copied citifmonline.com, downplayed a purported list submitted to the NPP Northern Regional secretariat for onward submission to the Presidency for consideration.

He accused some constituency executives of attempting to impose their preferred candidate on the district, and warned of its dire consequences saying,

“This attempt to impose a candidate on the constituents will definitely be a recipe for chaos in the constituency.”

He called for due diligence in the selection of a credible person for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district.

Mohammed A. Komoah thereby made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to reject any list submitted to his office for the nomination of a District Chief Executive for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district.

Daboya/Mankarigu protest

Earlier, the Wasipe NPP Youth Network in the North Gonja District in a similar approch, kicked against the power vested in the constituency executives to do the selection.

The group also pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to broaden the scope by deepening grassroots participation in the selection process.

The Communications Director, Dawuda Abdul Latif, accused the party’s leadership in the area of open bias in the selection process.

Fifteen people including four constituency executives of the Daboya/Mankarigu constituency are eyeing the DCE position.

Thursday January 2, 2017, was the deadline for submission of shortlisted candidates from all 26 MMDAs in the Northern Region.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana