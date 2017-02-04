Pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, Kandahar Boys, whose members locked up offices of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Tamale, has justified its actions.

The Secretary of the group, Idris Abdul, said they were only following in the stead of some National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters, who he said did same after 2008 when their party assumed office.

In an interview with Citi News, he said, “we were taught that by the NDC; that if your people are in power and people are not in your favour, you have to sack them because they are in opposition and they will try to do whatever they can do to sabotage your government.”

Mr. Abdul, however, stressed that the youth did not steal anything from the offices or assault any of the staff.

“We went to the office and asked the staff to come out for us to lock the gates. So we locked the gates, but we did not steal anything. Everything that was in the office before is still in it, and no one was beaten and nothing was taken from the office.”

“We are not happy with the way the offices are being handled, and we think it is going that way because those there were given the chance to get in office by the NDC government, so with the NPP in power, they are trying to do whatever they can do to sabotage the government.”

“…So we want the government to put someone there who will do justice… We want someone who will serve us all, who will serve the whole region, not because of their political affiliation,” he stated.

The Police in the Northern Region has since removed the padlocks that were used to lock up the offices.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana