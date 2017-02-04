The 2nd highest body after congress of the People’s National Convention (PNC), the National Executive Committee (NEC), has endorsed the dismissal of the party’s deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed.

In a crucial meeting, the NEC affirmed the earlier decision of the party leader Dr. Edward Mahama to dismiss Haruna Mohammed from his position after accusing the leadership of embezzling party funds.

NEC took the decision today [Saturday], after Haruna Mohammed failed to appear before leadership to provide evidence to back his claim.

Present at the meeting was the party’s 2016 flagbearer Dr. Edward Mahama, and all the elected National executives of the party including all the party’s regional representatives of NEC.

The meeting was chaired by the party’s 1st vice Chairman Dr. Michael Woembegu.

The decision by NEC to dismiss Haruna Mohammed was by a referendum after deliberations by members on the matter agreed on the need to instill discipline within the party.

Those in favour of his dismissal were 21, with 5 against it, and only 2 persons abstained from voting.

Per the decision of NEC, Haruna Mohammed ceases to be the deputy General Secretary of the party, and has also lost the opportunity to serve in any party committee indefinitely as gathered by Citi News on Friday.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana