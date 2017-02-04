Some residents of Accra will heave a sigh of relief after assurances from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to restore power to affected areas.

Sections of the capital have been sleeping in darkness for days after the severe rainstorm on Tuesday, caused some damages to power lines resulting in total blackouts.

Speaking to Citi News , the Public relations officer for ECG -Accra East, Grace Garshong, said engineers have been busy working around the clock to ensure power is restored.

She said the storm left “a lot of faults in the system” but ECG personnel had been working to rectify the problems.

“Most of them had to do with tree branches crossing our lines, and then when it happens like that, it affects the network so a few areas were off,” Ms. Garshong explained.

But she said the personnel had been patrolling most of the power lines and were done with repairs for “most places.”

“We patrolled most of our lines and repaired the faults. As at yesterday [Friday], and this morning, they have told me they have worked on almost all the faults that were reported to them so I am sure by close of day today [Saturday], they will all have their lights,” she assured.

By: Felecia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana