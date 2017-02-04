Some financial industry players have advised Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SME’s) to take advantage of various government policies to improve their business operations.

The new government has given its assurance to pursue a pro business agenda to help the private sector grow.

The advice follows a recent SME uptake by OmniBank to equip some start-ups in the fashion and designing industry.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the Head of Business and Retail at Omni Bank, Dominic Donkoh stressed that SME’s must position themselves to benefit from government policies to grow their businesses.

“As we all know it’s very important for every SME to understand government policy and how it impacts on their various businesses of operations. We need to have the fundamentals right but of course it’s important for every SME to understand the expected changes in various laws and acts, government policy in general, and how they can benefit as entrepreneurs,” he said.

“Entrepreneurs must always position themselves to genuinely and legally benefit from government policy and that is one thing that we will continue to educate all participants of our SME clinic on.” he added.

He spoke to Citi Business News at the opening of a two day SME Clinic which includes capacity building and training organized by the bank as part of its social responsibility for graduates of Abbi Creation University College in Accra.

About SME Clinic

The OmniBank SME Clinic provides free training to SME business owners and managers on regular basis.

The clinic further engages participants with leading experts on best practices and solutions for managing various aspects of their businesses.

OmniBank SME Clinic also seeks to promote the sustainable growth of small and medium enterprise across the country.

Some topics touched on include business development, marketing, human resource, management and financial management.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.