Ghana’s foreign exchange volatilities continue to impact pricing of products on the Ghanaian market, Samsung Ghana has revealed.

According to the company, the foreign exchange losses plus high importation charges have led to the relative increases in prices compared to other countries within the sub-region.

Though the Marketing Manager in charge of IT and Mobile at Samsung Ghana, Tracy Kyei believes the situation has been very minimal this time round, she believes a complete reduction in cost of doing business will bring great relief to the manufacturing giant’s operations in Ghana.

“It happens all the time, not just this year but anytime there’s a fluctuation it affects all of us…for this year it has been a little stable but every year the fluctuations affect us as a brand and our products too,”

She added, “Prices for mobile devices in Ivory Coast is way less than they are in Ghana.”

New Samsung Galaxy A series

Tracy Kyei spoke to Citi Business News at the launch of Samsung Galaxy A 2017 smartphones.

The product comes in three screen size options; 5.5 – inch for the A7, 5.2 – inch for the A5 and 4.7- inch for the A3.

According to the manufacturers, the product is protected by fingerprint verification, has IP68 water resistant, has 16MP in both the front and rear cameras.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy A allows consumers to have 2 separate WhatsApp accounts using both SIM.

The retail prices of the Samsung Galaxy A series ranges between GH¢1,850 and GH¢2,125.

Update on Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recall

Meanwhile Samsung says it has largely been successful with the recall of its Galaxy Note 7 series.

As a remedy to the incidences of high voltage and subsequent fires, operators say there has been the introduction of eight point safety checks to prevent the situation from recurring.

Although the Ghanaian market did not record any inventory of the product, Tracy Kyei tells Citi Business News about twenty units of the product were returned to the company’s Ghana office by customers.

“All the devices have been collected and they will be disposed of as and when necessary,” she stated.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana