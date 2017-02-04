Hull City 2-0 Liverpool

Liverpool’s disastrous start to 2017 continued as the Reds lost out to Hull at the KCOM Stadium – stretching their winless run to five league games.

Alfred N’Diaye took advantage of a Simon Mignolet first half howler to give the Tigers a lead at the interval. Oumar Niasse added a second in the closing stages as Jurgen Klopp’s side endured another frustrating afternoon.

The result leaves Liverpool in danger of dropping out of the top four if Manchester City avoid defeat against Swansea.

Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland

Sunderland secured their first win in seven league games as they thrashed Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Lamine Kone, Ibrahim Didier Ndong and a brace from Jermain Defoe in the first half, condemned former Black Cats manager Sam Allardyce to an embarrassing defeat in front a livid home support.

The result moves Sunderland level on points with Palace on 19 points, with both sides occupying the two final relegation places.

Everton 6-3 AFC Bournemouth

Everton resisted a second half Bournemouth fightback to hold on for all three points at Goodison Park.

The Toffees looked set for a comfortable win after two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a strike from James McCarthy gave the hosts a comfortable half time lead.

But the Cherries gave Ronald Koeman’s a nervy last half-hour after Josh King scored twice to give Eddie Howe’s team a glimmer of hope.

Everton, however, added three further goals through Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley, inbetween a Harry Arter consolation goal for the visitors.

Southampton 1-3 West Ham United

West Ham continued to enjoy life after Dimitri Payet as the Hammers picked up an impressive win away to Southampton.

Manolo Gabbiadini gave the Saints the lead on his Premier League debut before Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang fired the visitors ahead before the half time interval.

And Slaven Bilic’s side made sure they travelled back to London with all three points as Steven Davis diverted the ball into his own net, following a Robert Snodgrass free-kick.

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Stoke City

West Brom edged out Stoke City in a close encounter at the Hawthorns as Saido Berahino made a losing return to his former club.

James Morrison put the Baggies ahead after six minutes and despite Berahino’s second half introduction, Mark Hughes’ side could not find an equaliser.

The result keeps Tony Pulis’ team in eighth place while Stoke drop into the bottom half of the table.

Watford 2-1 Burnley

Watford held on for a crucial victory against Burnley in a keenly contested clash at Vicarage Road.

Troy Deeney and debutant Mbaye Niang gave the Hornets a two goal lead in the first half after Jeff Hendrick’s sixth minute dismissal.

Ashley Barnes scored a late penalty for the Clarets but it mattered for nothing in the end as Walter Mazzarri’s side secured all three points.

