Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid an emotional tribute to his late Press Secretary, Kwabena Boadu, who was buried today [Saturday] February 4, 2017.

Kwabena’s burial service was held at the forecourt of the State House, where mourners filed past his body.

The Thirty-year old was later buried at the Achimota Cemetery in Accra. Hundreds of mourners from across the country, mostly members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), attended the funeral.

Delivering a tribute to a young man who had worked with him since 2011, Dr. Bawumia overcome with emotion, described his late aide as a brilliant and hardworking man.

Kwabena Boadu was found dead in his hotel room in Wa, Upper West Region, whilst on the campaign trail ahead of the 2016 general elections.

The deceased, popularly called KB, was reportedly electrocuted in his hotel.

Listen to Dr. Bawumia’s tribute below

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana