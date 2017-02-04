A former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Vincent Kuagbenu, says it will be illegal for parliament to approve the nomination of Otiko Afisa Djaba as the Minister for Women, Gender and Social Protection.

According to him, her confession that she did not undertake the mandatory one-year national service, does not qualify her to be approved a a Minister.

Otiko Djaba during her vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday [January 30], said she did not do her national service because she was outside the country.

Her confession has generated a public debate with many arguing parliament must not approve her for the ministerial portfolio.

The Ghana National Service Scheme Act 426 section 7 states that, a person who has not commenced and completed his or her period of national service shall not;

(a) obtain employment outside the Scheme; or

(b) be employed by any other person outside the Scheme; or

(c) be engaged in any employment outside the Scheme, whether self-employed or otherwise, without the prior permission, in writing, of the Board.

(2) It shall be the duty of every employer to ascertain from every employee, upon his appointment, whether or not he is liable to national service and if he is, the employer shall notify the fact to the Board forthwith.

According to the Majority in Parliament, they intend to approve of Otiko Djaba’s nomination in spite of the provision in the Act, but Mr. Kuagbenu, a former NSS head under the NDC administration, told Richard Sky on Eyewitness News that the Act prescribes a fine and or a prison term for persons who contravene the provisions in section 7 of the Act.

He added that, the Appointments Committee should have suspended the vetting of Madam Djaba after her confession that she didn’t do her national service.

“Its an open admission she made in public and she’s guilty of an offence for which she cannot hold herself as a public officer. Why are people compelled to National Service which is mandatory?. If parliament approves of this lady’s appointment, it will be an illegality.”

“I think that, as quickly as possible, it is within the domain of parliament to rectify, by advising the president not to continue with this because she is not qualified.”

Otiko not eligible for exemption

The former National Service Executive Director said prospective national service personnel could only be exempted if they applied to the board of the NSS and are granted the exemption based on some circumstances.

“If a woman is pregnant for instance, she can apply under that provision. If the person is a lactating mother, or the person is physically challenged or is way above some ages – we peg 45 years and above… but you cannot go to the board and say, I am being offered an appointment so I’m seeking an exemption, it is not done, and it is deliberately refusing to obey the law,” he said.

Mr. Kuagbenu also expressed fear that some Ghanaians may take the matter to court if parliament goes ahead to approve the nominee.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to sit and vote on Otiko Djaba’s approval on Tuesday, 7th February, 2017, since the House could not agree on her nomination by consensus.

Otiko must apologise before we approve her – Pelpuo

Aside the national service hurdle, the minority in parliament is unhappy with her for some comments she made against former President Mahama during the 2016 election campaign.

apologize for her comments Member of Parliament for Wa Central Constituency, Rashid Pelpuo, says Otiko Djaba would have toagainst former President John Mahama, before she is considered for approval.

