Minister nominee for Environment, Science and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has bemoaned the manner in which he was fired by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government in 2009, when he chaired of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Prof. Boateng, who also served as the Chief Executive Officer for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, said he only heard about the termination of his appointment on radio.

Speaking at the Appointments Committee at his vetting on Thursday, Prof. Boateng said “I spent a year there [PURC] and it was a very good time for me to know about the challenges facing the utility services and how things can be done very well. But unfortunately when my party lost power, I was dismissed on radio.”

The minister nominee lamented that although he felt that he wasn’t treated fairly, he went back to Korle Bu.

“I’m not a lawyer, but at the time it wasn’t right because I chairman of a commission cannot just be dismissed on radio; but I didn’t want to pick up any quarrel so I just went home and went back to Korle Bu to operate on my hearts.”

Click below for the video:



–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

