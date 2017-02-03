Government has set up a task-force with the sole mandate of retrieving state assets unlawfully being held by individuals.

The statement announcing the ‘Task-force on Retrieval of State Assets’, however, did not make direct reference to officials of the immediate past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

The statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, said, “ The Office of the Chief of Staff is informed of various state assets including landed properties and vehicles, which are yet to be handed over to the government by individuals, contrary to the law.”

“Consequently, government has set up a team comprising officials from the following departments to coordinate the location and retrieval of all such assets in the national interest.”

The agencies include the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division) the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and the office of the President.

The statement, however, urged persons in possession of such national assets to take immediate steps to return them accordingly.

“Persons with state properties unlawfully in their possession should endeavor to contact the task-force and make arrangements to surrender same with immediate effect.”

It added that “The general public is also hereby encouraged to provide information on any properties believed to be within the above-mentioned category to the task-force via ‘Task-force on Retrieval of State Assets, the CID Headquarters, Accra, on 0299012238.

Soldiers seized my 5 cars – Kofi Adams

This statement comes barely two days after National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, alleged that about sixteen men believed to be military personnel, and others from the National Security, seized five vehicles from his home.

Although the government had denied authorizing the seizure, the cars were later released to Mr. Adams supposedly with the help of the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

It doesn’t matter who bought my 5 cars – Kofi Adams

However, Mr. Kofi Adams could not state emphatically if he personally purchased the five cars.

There are unconfirmed reports that some of the previous government’s officials, may have misappropriated some state assets.

–

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana