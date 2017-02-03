First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo, on Thursday donated some assorted items to three care institutions in Central and Western Regions.

Items including bags of rice, clothing, shoes, and hand sanitizes were presented on behalf of the First Lady by a delegation led by Mrs. Akosua Newman.

The delegation first visited and made a donation to the Village of Hope Orphanage followed by Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, all in the Central Region.

The delegation also made a donation at the Father’s Care Home at Takoradi in the Western Region.

Whiles presenting these items to the various institutions, leader of delegation, Mrs. Akosua Newman, told the institutions the first family appreciates the work they do in service to the weak and the disadvantaged in society, and assured them of the first family’s support in the work they do.

She also indicated that the First Family by the donation wishes to show their appreciation for their prayers and unflinching support throughout the years, and most importantly as they work to govern Ghana in the right direction.

Mr. Kwaku Sarkodie of Village of Hope Orphanage, Dr. Eugene Dordoye of Ankaful and Madam Rosemond Yamoah of Father’s Care Home, thanked the First family for the kind gesture, and wish them well in their quest to build a prosperous Ghana.

–

By: Felecia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana