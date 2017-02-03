President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Adoo has appointed Emmanuel Antwi -Darkwa as caretaker Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

He takes over from Engineer Kirk Koffi who served the company as its CEO since 2013.

A circular signed by the Deputy Chief Executive for VRA, Richmond Evans Appiah and copied to staff of the VRA read,

‘It is announced for the information of all staff that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana has appointed Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa as caretaker CEO of the Volta River Authority.’

Mr. Antwi Darkwa is expected to act in caretaker capacity with effect from Monday, February 6, 2017 until a Board is appointed and a substantive CEO is approved.

“All staff are urged to offer Mr. Antwi-Darkwa their utmost support and co-operation in the discharge of his duties,” the circular further stated.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana