Old students of Achimota School have organized their monthly symposium dubbed: Achimota Speaks, to mark its 90th anniversary celebrations on the theme: A nation divided…that all may be one.” last Thursday.

The event took place at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

The symposium, which brought hundreds of the Old Achimota students together, had Akora Nana Dr. S.K.B Asante, Akora Dr.Joyce Aryee, Akora Samia Nkrumah, Akora Dr.Kwadwo Afari Djan and Akora George Andah in attendance.

Executive Vice President of Unilever Ghana and Nigeria, Akora Yaw Nsarkoh, who was the keynote speaker, said the supposed development of Ghana is questionable.

In his view, Ghana is still undeveloped since it has been ranked second after Sudan in Africa for open defecation.

This damning statistics, the Unilever Ghana boss indicated as meaning that, three out of every five Ghanaians are subject to this demeaning and insanitary condition.

He quoted the Chief Officer at the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) to corroborate his claim.

“WASH estimates that Ghana will take 500 years to eliminate the practice due to the slow pace at which strategies, laws and interventions are being implemented. I am being deliberately provocative; on sanitation as in other matters, we are a people divided,” he stated.

Given this humiliating exposé, Mr. Nsarkoh said it is evident “we are an open defecation country (ODC).

“A pathetic outcome of the first order. I am being deliberately provocative; on sanitation as in other matters, we are a people divided. Some, the few, live in glamour; others, the many in fact, live in squalor” he added. Yaw Nsarkoh called on all key stakeholders especially in the sanitation sector to nib this shameful development in the bud. The monthly symposium is designed to share Achimotan thoughts on various aspects of Ghana’s national discourse. This is guided by the theme of the celebration to several fun and nostalgic activities that will serve as platforms to reunite long-lost peers, friends and family.”

By: Philip Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana