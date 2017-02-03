My colleagues in the office call me a reincarnated adult all because of the things I say. They say I know too many old tales, songs and proverbs for someone my age. What I tell them when they tease me for my knowledge is that I was raised in a village by my grandmother who loved to tell stories. I grew up in Asante Mampong, where the great high-life musician Akwasi Ampofo Agyei lived and worked. Many of those who hail him did not see and listen to him perform live. But I had the honor of listening to his incredible, wisdom-filled great music legend at funerals, and one time at Keysoap Concert Party.

I was thinking of what songs to listen to this week, and came with this playlist of wonderful of songs by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei. I hope that you like them.

If you do good

Woteetee me

Me Lass Show

Pemeseie

Oba nyansafo

Barima nsuro owuo

Akwan kogya

Ahwene pa nkasa

Agyanka

Abusuafour

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana