My colleagues in the office call me a reincarnated adult all because of the things I say. They say I know too many old tales, songs and proverbs for someone my age. What I tell them when they tease me for my knowledge is that I was raised in a village by my grandmother who loved to tell stories. I grew up in Asante Mampong, where the great high-life musician Akwasi Ampofo Agyei lived and worked. Many of those who hail him did not see and listen to him perform live. But I had the honor of listening to his incredible, wisdom-filled great music legend at funerals, and one time at Keysoap Concert Party.
I was thinking of what songs to listen to this week, and came with this playlist of wonderful of songs by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei. I hope that you like them.
- If you do good
- Woteetee me
- Me Lass Show
- Pemeseie
- Oba nyansafo
- Barima nsuro owuo
- Akwan kogya
- Ahwene pa nkasa
- Agyanka
- Abusuafour
–
By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana