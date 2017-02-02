Government will devise a mechanism to flush out middle men, popularly known as goro boys, who sometimes issue fake licenses at the various Driver and Vehicle License Authority (DVLA) centres across the country, the Minister Nominee for Transport, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah has promised.

This move, he said, will be enforced through sensitization and the intervention of the enforcement agencies.

“The issue of goro boys is an issue that confronts every service seeker. I have said that so long as there is human interface in doing some of these businesses, it will create an avenue for them so one thing I will seek to do is to advise them [DVLA] to go for full automation, technology and constant education. We need to educate the general public about the existence of these goro boys and the need for them to be very careful and also try to bring in the enforcement agency,”

The DVLA in 2014 complained about the influx of Goro Boys at the Authority.

The Authority explained that, the Goro boys interrupt their work by harassing and intercepting documents from clients supposedly to be sent to DVLA officials.

The Authority therefore pledged to get rid of them by clamping down on their activities.

Speaking during his vetting at Parliament House a few hours ago , Mr. Ofori -Asiamah said his Ministry will also devise a mechanism to ensure that roads registered by the DVLA are road worthy.

About Kwaku Ofori – Asiamah

Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah is 47 years old. He is a graduate of the University of Cape Coast, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

After his National service with Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Tema, in 2000, he worked as Marketing Manager at Household Aluminium Company Ltd.

He has also worked at Quest Resource Development Consultancy Ltd, and was the General Manager of Josa Plus Ventures.

He served as a member of NPP campaign team in the Central Region in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He also served as a member of National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2009 to date.

He is married with four children.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

