The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has appointed Mr. Yoofi Grant to act as the CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing council of the centre, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

He takes over from Mawuena Trebarh who occupied that position for four years after being appointed by former President John Mahama in 2013.

Mr. Grant who is an investment banker with 30 years’ industry experience comes in with a broad knowledge of the African markets.

He served as the Executive Director of Databank Private Equity Limited between 2011 and 2012 as well as the Executive Director, Business Development of Data Bank Group from 2009 to 2010.

He was the transaction leader in the execution of a number of dealings including the capital raising for Intercontinental bank, the recapitalization of Fidelity Bank Ghana and also served as the lead Manager for UT Financial Services Ltd’s IPO at the time.

Mr Grant also co- managed the divestiture of the Government of Uganda’s shares in National Insurance Corporation Limited (Uganda).

He holds a B.Sc(Hons) Psychology from the University of Ghana and studied for a M.Phil degree in industrial and Organizational Psychology.

By: Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana