The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has fined goalkeeper, Razak Brimah, for insulting Ghanaians who have criticized his performance at the ongoing AFCON 2017 in Gabon.

The shot stopper in a video he posted on Facebook, vented his anger in unprintable words many considered extremely disrespectful.

Brimah however deleted the post few minutes later, and apologized to Ghanaians admitting his words were “unacceptable and offensive” and did not represent his true values.

The 29-year-old who plays for Spanish club Córdoba CF, earlier on Monday [January 30] posted a video of himself on Facebook where he said “They (Ghanaians) talk too much, they should “f**k” go to hell. I am not hash but am “f**k” tired of this negative people, instead of supporting the team (Black Stars) to move forward and pray for the team, they sit out there and talk “sh*t.”

In spite of his apology, many Ghanaians believe the country’s FA must show him the exit as a disciplinary measure.

However the FA in a meeting on Tuesday [January 31] to examine the comments, fined the goalkeeper $2,500.

The FA said it had received a written apology from Brimah, but fined him in accordance with Article 6(1)& (2) of the Black Stars Code of Conduct.

The FA also apologized to the public for the player’s action, and called for more support for the team, as they continue their journey to annex the 2017 African Cup of Nations trophy in Gabon.

Read the full statement from the FA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) held a meeting on Tuesday morning, to examine comments made by goalkeeper Razak Brimah on social media.

The meeting was necessitated by the unfortunate words used by Brimah which management finds unacceptable.

We have also received a written apology from Brimah over the comments which we have considered in reaching a decision.

Management determined that Brimah’s comments on social media were in violation of Article 6(1)& (2) of the Black Stars Code of Conduct which provides as follows:

1) During the periods of camping all members of the Delegation, particularly players are forbidden to engage in any discussions, and/or any form of communication with player agents, scouts, journalists and all other unauthorized personnel except with the express permission of the Head Coach or Leader of Delegation.

2) Any player who violates Clause 1 of this article shall be subject to a fine of not less than $1,000.00 In pursuance thereof, the GFA has decided to impose a fine of $2,500 on Brimah which will be donated to a charity in Ghana.

We render an unqualified apology to the general public.

We will continue to count on the unflinching support of Ghanaians to help us win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana