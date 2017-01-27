The election 2016 flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, is urging the New Patriotic Party (NPP), government to carry out the National Identification project without partisan colouration.

According to him, the project is of great importance and government must be encouraged to complete it successfully.

He posted via his Facebook page on Thursday that, “This must be seen as a matter of national interest without partisan colouration. My party, the PPP believes in this project. I have advocated for it for more than two decades. Others have also argued for it.”

The government on Thursday announced that it has begun the processes towards the implementation of a comprehensive national identification project.

The move is in fulfillment of a long-held NPP campaign pledge to build a database of Ghanaians and other nationals resident in Ghana.

Four Committees; Legal, Technical, Financial and Oversight are expected to spearhead the project.

A statement issued by the government said, “National Identification project is expected to be completed within the first year of the NPP administration, in fulfillment of a manifesto pledge to complete the registration of all residents in Ghana under the National Identification Scheme, thereby establishing an integrated Data Warehouse of databases from key public institutions, using the National Identification System as the unique identifier for data items, and automating the processes involved in accessing public services at both national and local government offices.”

“The NPP government believes the National ID scheme would help formalize the economy through the establishment of a national database, using the National Identification System as the primary identifier, with linkages to the databases of institutions such as the Police, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Passport Office, Immigration, Courts, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA),” the statement added.

Dr. Nduom said the PPP have long advocated for the project, and believe in its prospect to ensure a disciplined and better country.

“We must all continue to encourage those charged with the responsibility to bring the project to a successful end to get it done with a high sense of urgency. Ghana will be a better, more disciplined country when the project is completed successfully,” Nduom noted.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

