The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of ostensibly deceiving its way into power, with hyperbolic and alarmist propaganda over the state of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The NPP, in the health section of its 2016 manifesto, held that the previous NDC administration had collapsed the NHIS over the past eight years, and reiterated this point on the campaign trail.

But yesterday [Tuesday] Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, during his vetting for the position of Health Minister, admitted that the use of the word collapsed was harsh and not entirely accurate.

He said he wouldn’t have used the word collapsed if he was writing that section of the party’s manifesto.

Speaking on the matter to Citi News, the National Organiser of the NDC, Kofi Adams, indicated that, Mr. Agyemang-Manu’s admission gave the defeated NDC Flagbearer, John Mahama, some measure of vindication.

Mr. Adams also expressed hope that, the vetting process would bring out similar admissions and make Ghanaians realize they didn’t understand the change they voted for.

“I am happy that having been elected and having gone to the ministry and engaged the various agencies, the Minister-designate for Health is telling us that it was politics they were doing then, and that the use of the word collapsed was too serious to be used.”

“The vetting is bringing the truth, and Ghanaians who were deceived into believing that President Mahama was not working for them are being told the truth by at least some of these nominees who are not being arrogant, who fear God and who understand that they are speaking under oath and not on a political platform. At least they have been very candid.”

“Many people were yearning for a particular change that they didn’t even know, and today they have seen it and I believe that many have regretted not voting for President Mahama,” Mr. Adams said.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana