President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named COP David Asante-Apeatu as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The former IGP, John Kudalor earlier today (Wednesday), went to the Flagstaff House to bid the president farewell having officially retired from the service.

Mr. Kudalor was appointed by former President, John Dramani Mahama to the position in an acting capacity in November 2015.

He was later confirmed IGP in February 2016. The appointment of IGP has been political since independence.

A substantive IGP will named subsequently by the President in consultation with the Council of State.

Roles played by the new IGP

Director General Research & Planning of the Ghana Police service

He was once the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the service.

In 2007 he was appointed Director of the Specialised Crime and Analysis (SCA) Unit at the INTERPOL headquarters in Lyon France.

Internationally, he had worked at the Sarajevo Police Academy as an Instructor in Human Dignity, Police Ethics and Criminal Investigations under the auspices of the United Nations Task Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1997 to 1998.

He was the team leader in a successful homicide investigation under the request of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNAMIL).

He was the team leader in investigations into the mass murder of more than 50 people, mostly West African nationals, in The Gambia.

In Ghana, he was the Lead Investigator in the serial killing of more than 30 women that led to the arrest of a culprit who had been prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to death.

Under the supervision of Mr Asante-Apeatu and based on intelligence, the CID successfully conducted an operation that resulted in the seizure of 588 kilogrammes of cocaine with the street value of about $38 million.

–

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana