The Coalition of newly trained teachers has threatened to lay down their tools, if the Nana Addo-led government does not pay them their accumulated salaries by the end of this month.

The teachers, numbering over twenty thousand, say they have not been paid a dime since they were posted in September last year.

Explaining their dire situation to Citi News, the President of the Coalition, Samuel Yeboah, said some of his colleagues who were posted to deprived communities had to depend on loans for rent and payment of other necessities.

He said if they don’t receive any assurance or commitment from the government, they will be forced to picket at the Finance Ministry or stage a series of demonstrations.

“On the 5th of February, we are going to do a picketing at GES, Ministry of Education and the Controller and Accountant General, to pressurize them to quicken the process. By end of February, if we do not hear anything, we will go on strike until our needs are met.”

There were series of protests within the education sector under the previous NDC administration.

In the latter part of 2016 for instance, teacher trainees picketed at the Finance Ministry to demand feeding grants for colleges of education, while newly trained teachers also protested over their salaries.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

