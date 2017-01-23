Unemployment in any society is a potential national security threat; and if not tackled effectively, it could be a potential risk, as it exposes the youth to the vagaries of social vices.

The health sector in recent years has been bedeviled with the challenge of retention of potentially high quality manpower. It is even more disheartening that there has been a backlog of health graduates who have gone through the rudiments of schooling and made ready to serve the nation, and yet, the government cannot provide them with jobs in their field.

It is therefore, refreshing and a big sigh of relief for a private company to decide to lift some of the burden off government in the area of employment.

The C4C Homeopathic Hospital, in a move to reduce the huge unemployment burden, has thus implemented the Homeopathic Training Placement Programme to reduce the soaring rate of unemployment in the country.

In an interview with citifmonline.com, the President of the C4C Group of Companies, Dr. Michael Kojo Kyeremateng, rolled out the components of the group’s new initiative, explaining that it has approval from the Ghana Education Service to treat students in second cycle institutions using homeopathy aided in the programme’s implementation.

“This has come in connection with present approval from the Ghana Education Service under the Ministry of Education to treat students on campuses with homeopathy and also post full-time homeopathic doctors and nurses to these schools. This is going to help us to hire close to 3,000 Ghanaian youth in the health sector. Because we don’t have enough personnel in this field, what we are going to do is to give existing health workers as well as health graduates additional training in homeopathy healthcare and homeopathic medicine. They would be posted to the seven homeopathic hospitals across the country for clinicals, after which they would be posted to the various senior high schools under GES in the country.”

Dr. Kyeremateng, who further explained in simple terms what the homeopathic treatment is all about, stated the reasons why the Homeopathic Training Placement Programme was designed.

“Homeopathy is a German-based medicine that treats the symptoms of diseases, rather than the diseases. This is because organs are basically what causes the disease, and once homeopathy treats the organs; the people are able to live healthy lives.”

“As a group of companies, the joy of it is to have most the young men and women in the country fully employed, looking at the number we hope to employ; 2,000 to 3,000 people. It will also not be at any cost to the government. It will also help to facilitate healthcare which has been problematic in Ghana and in other countries. So having such a treatment option in Ghana would cause a big relief for Ghanaians.”

The Homeopathic Training Placement Programme is a public-private partnership between the C4C Group of Companies, the Ghana Education Service, and the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG).

The C4C Homeopathic Hospital has devised a Health Insurance policy which has been fashioned to mitigate the financial health challenges Ghanaians face.

This they say has become necessary to complement the efforts of the National Health Insurance Scheme which is struggling.

–

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana