President Akufo-Addo has named some 13 persons as ministers-designate for various portfolios, to serve in his government.

Making the announcement at the Flagstaff House today [Tuesday], Akufo-Addo noted that, the individuals he named were persons he trusted and was confident in their ability to help improve the various sectors in which they will be serving.

He said his government will revert to having a portfolio of a Senior Minister, as it was in the erstwhile John Kufuor Administration.

He said Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo, a retired banker, engineer and former Minister of State, would occupy the portfolio of Senior Minister.

Among the changes, Akufo-Addo announced, was a merger of the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Power, to be led by Boakye Agyarko.

Find the full list below:

Senior Minister – Yaw Osafo-Maafo

National Security Minister – Albert Kan Dapaah

Minister of Trade and Industry – Alan Kyeremanten

Minister of Finance – Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Agriculture – Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Minister of Energy – Dr. Boakye Agyarko

Minister of Defence – Dominic Nitiwul

Minister of Interior – Ambrose Dery

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

Attorney General – Gloria Akuffo

Minister of Local Government – Hajia Alima Mahama

Minister of Education – Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Health – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Akufo-Addo noted that, on Wednesday and Thursday, he will announce more names of individuals who will serve in his government.

The Ministers-designate named by the President will vetted and confirmed to serve in their respective offices as Ministers, if they are found qualified by the vetting committee of Parliament.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has urged parliament to effectively scrutinize all his appointees and not “rubber stamp” them in “wholesale” as qualified.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

