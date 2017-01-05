Outgoing President, John Dramani Mahama, has urged political parties to rise above partisanship which he likened to dictatorship.

During his final State of the Nation Address today[Thursday], he said opposing politicians could not afford to hope for the failure of the incoming New Patriotic Party government led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Mahama underscored the importance of political opposition and differences of opinion which he said was “vital to the health and growth of a democracy.”

He however stressed that, the people of Ghana must take precedence over political machinations.

“The well-being of the nation and the will of the people must always come first. Partisanship for its own sake, in the end, is no better than dictatorship. If we look around the world, we can clearly see the deep divide that blind partisanship is creating in nations with democracies far older than ours.”

President Mahama further warned that giving in to partisanship could create a divide in Ghana’s democracy and make it difficult for the incoming government to govern.

“Already, it has taken a toll on our morale and our sense of optimism. It has given way to a cynicism that is as dangerous to the incoming political party as it was to ours,” he noted.

“We cannot afford as a nation to wish or hope for the failure of any president and his or her government. Ensuring accountability is not the same as leveling insults or encouraging apathy. We have history as proof that we have been better and we have done better. And we will, we must, do better once again.”

In this light, he urged Ghanaians to rally behind Nana Akufo-Addo as he assumes the mantle of governance on January 7.

“…I stand here today, Mr. Speaker, holding the baton of leadership prepared to pass it on with pride, goodwill and determination, to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and ask all Ghanaians to cheer him on as he runs his portion of this relay for Ghana.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana