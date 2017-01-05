President John Dramani Mahama has said that although posterity will judge his work in the past years, he is certain he gave his all in service of the country.

Delivering his last state of the nation address on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, January 5, 2017, John Mahama said he was proud to hand over a better Ghana to the President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I’ll allow history to be the judge of how I have served my nation. How well I have done my part in running my lap of that relay. What that verdict will ultimately be, I cannot say, I can only say that I have done my best, given my all and done so with the best of intentions for my God and my country.”

“This is why I stand here today, holding the baton of leadership, prepared to pass it on with pride, goodwill and determination to Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and to ask all Ghanaians to cheer him on as he runs this important relay for Ghana.”

Touching on his achievements in office, John Mahama said, he had left Ghana on the brink of energy self-sufficiency following after years of energy crisis, popularly referred to as ‘dumsor’.

The President also said he had worked to address some challenges in the educational sector including low access and teacher absenteeism.

“In excess of two thousand (2,000) dilapidated schools popularly referred to as “schools under trees” have been replaced. Teachers are more available and are more evenly distributed than in the past. Teacher absenteeism is down from 27% to below 9%. This has led to more engagement hours between teachers and students.”

“These investments we have made are yielding results and reflecting in the performance of our children. Performance at both the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) and the West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) have seen remarkable improvement. The very last batch of BECE students recorded the highest number of students obtaining a raw score of above 500 marks in the history of the examination,” Mahama said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

