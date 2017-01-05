Drama unfolded at the premises of the Parliament House in Accra when former President and founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings, ‘snubbed’ outgoing Accra Mayor, and Member of Parliament-elect for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.

The rather awkward spectacle occurred as dignitaries arrived for the final State of the National address, delivered by outgoing President, John Mahama in parliament on Thursday.

Former President Rawlings arrived at the House and was walking on the red carpet into the Parliament building, when the MP-elect walked to him to greet him.

Without any clear sign of a response from the former President, the latter continued to walk on Rawlings’ side up the stairs.

A clearly irritated John Rawlings as captured in a widely circulated video, gestured for the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive to step aside.

The Accra MCE heeded and trailed behind the former President into the building.

It is unclear if there exists a fracas between the two individuals, but some social commentators speculate that Mr Vandepuije may be one of the many people in the NDC the founder has consistently slammed for their corruption and irresponsible conduct in office.

Mr. Rawlings has already blamed the party’s electoral defeat on corruption and impunity.

