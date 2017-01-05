The Police Service has served notice it will close some major roads in the capital, Accra, ahead of the swearing-in of the President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

A statement issued by the service on Wednesday, said the temporary closure will be effected from 4:00am on 7th January 2017, till after the event.

The roads to be closed include the Castle Road from AU Circle, Starlets 91 Road from the Ministries Traffic Light, Lokko Street around the Osu Cemetery Traffic light and the 28th February Road at CEPS Headquarters Traffic Light and Salem Avenue Traffic Light.

The Police said in view of the closures, arrangements have been made for motorists attending the swearing-in ceremony to park their cars at designated venues several meters away from the Independence Square where the President-elect will be sworn-in.

The statement said, the following areas have been earmarked for car parking at the event:

– The forecourt of the State House

– The International Conference Centre

– The Accra Sports Stadium Car Park,

– The Ministries Area

– Afua Sutherland Children’s Park

– The National Theatre

– Accra Hearts of Oak Park

Motorists are requested to note the following:

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor