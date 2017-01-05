The Member of Parliament for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has been confirmed as the majority leader for the next parliament, and he will have Sarah Adjoa Sarfo serve as his deputy, the first female in that position.

Professor Mike Oquaye has also been named as the Speaker of Parliament, while Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Subin constituency, has been named as the First Deputy Speaker.

Citi News sources say the National council of the party unanimously settled for the leaders at its meeting today [Thursday].

The 59-year-old Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has served in parliament for over 12 years, and has been the leader of the minority New Patriotic Party (NPP) in parliament for about 4 years.

His deputy, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, 35, is the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya constituency and has been in Parliament since 2012.

Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East constituency, has also been named as the Chief Whip of the incoming majority side.

He will be deputised by the Member of Parliament for Trobu constituency, Moses Anim.

‘Haruna Iddrisu to be minority leader’

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has been named as the leader for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority side in the next parliament.

He will be deputized by the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi.

Other leaders selected for the side are Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, who will maintain his position as the Chief Whip, with the Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, and the Member of Parliament for Ada East, Hon. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, serving as deputy chief whips.

Meanwhile outgoing Majority leader, Alban Bagbin has been tipped to become second deputy Speaker of the House in the Seventh Parliament starting January 7, 2017.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor