Samuel Abu Jinapor, a newly appointed Deputy Chief of Staff, has promised not to let President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo down for the trust reposed in him.

Akufo-Addo on Wednesday in announcing his administrative staff named Mr. Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye as deputies to the first female Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

He also made other appointments including his Secretary, Director of Operations, Director of Communications at the Presidency among others.

An elated Jinapor while expressing his excitement over the appointment on thesegment on, said he will discharge his duties as expected of him.

“…this is extraordinary confidence he’s reposed in me, it’s not a decision that is taken lightly so you dare not let the president down. I intend not to let his government down, I intend not to let the people of this country down, and for that matter not to let myself down. I intend to bring the best that anyone can on the table in this regard,” he added.

Some members of the New Patriotic Party, which will take over the administration of Ghana on January 7, 2016, took to social media to criticize Akufo-Addo’s decision to appoint Jinapor for such a position, prior to the official announcement.

But in his response, Mr. Jinapor said he takes such criticisms in good faith because it challenges him to even do better.

“There were those observations, apprehensions and criticisms; but this is the way I come to it; I think that everybody is entitled to their view in a democracy and therefore I respect the views expressed. We all cannot agree on a particular issue. The most important thing is that the President-elect had expressed enormous confidence in me and I’m very grateful.”

“There are many others who want the president to succeed and therefore they are allowed to have apprehensions and anxiety. I just take that as a challenge and the way I see it is to first of all not to let the president down,” Mr. Jinapor added.

About Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor is 33 years old. He first graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics.

He earned a Bachelor’s of Law from the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, in 2010, and was subsequently called to the Ghanaian Bar as a Solicitor and Barrister of the Supreme Court of Ghana in 2012.

In addition, Mr. Jinapor is expected to earn a Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) from the Faculty of Law, University Of Ghana, in May, 2017.

He is a member of the reputable commercial and corporate law firm, Messrs. Kulendi @ Law. He has been since his undergraduate days, a close aide of the President-Elect.

He is married with one child.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

