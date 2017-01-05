Validated customers of DKM Microfinance Company have accused officials of the Ghana Commercial Bank as well as security personnel at the payment centers of demanding bribes before paying them their locked up investments.

According to the customers, officials of the Registrar General’s Department, which is the Official Liquidator of the company, demand between GHC200 and GHc500 before paying customers their locked up cash.

Spokesperson for some of the DKM customers in Tamale, Mohammed Ibn Issaka, told Citi Business News the development is causing chaos and unnecessary delays at the various payment stations.

“The payment is ongoing but the demand for money is delaying the process. The officials from the RGD, some policemen and some of the cashiers at the bank are liaising together and exploiting the customers,” he said.

He added “Even though I witnessed an incident on the 30th of December last year at the market branch of GCB Bank at Sunyani, it felt pathetic since the Police officer on duty could not execute any action when I confronted him.”

Meanwhile the Principal Company Inspector for the Official Liquidator, Jones Nathaniel Ansah confirmed reports of the incident.

In an interview with Citi Business News, Mr. Ansah said the department has commenced investigations into the development after a number of customers reported the incident.

“Personally, I have been informed of the situation and the office has been duly informed about it,”

“I have gotten the telephone numbers from two witnesses who I am yet to call as I’m talking to you know investigations are ongoing to get to the bottom of this,” he concluded.

Resumption of payment to validated customers

The Official Liquidator of DKM Microfinance Company, the Registrar General’s Department on Tuesday January 3rd, 2017, resumed payments of locked up investments due validated customers of the company.

It followed a series of protests by some validated customers for not finding their names on lists released by the Registrar General’s Department.

Woes of DKM customers

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments running into millions of cedis after the central bank in 2015 suspended the operations of DKM for violating the banking Act.

Though the central bank subsequently lifted the ban on the company’s operations, DKM was unable to pay its customers their locked up cash.

The Bank of Ghana confiscated the assets of the company and appointed the Registrar General’s Department to commence liquidation process to refund customers of the company.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana